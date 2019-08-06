Multiple people hurt after 19-year-old rear ends car

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Medics took multiple people to hospitals Monday night after a crash in Whitley County.

According to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, a van driven by Yael Ortiz-Hernandez, 19, was heading south on State Road 9 when it rear ended a car near 900 S. The car then swerved, left the roadway, and rolled over.

Medics transported three juveniles passengers and the driver of the van to a hospital for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries.

Larry Dockter, 73, and Susan Dockter, 70, were in the other vehicle. Both of them suffered multiple injuries and were taken to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment.

It’s not clear what caused the driver of the van to crash into the car, but charges are pending according to a crash report from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.