Multiple agencies searching for missing boater at Hamilton Lake

HAMILTON, Ind. (WANE) – Multiple police agencies are searching for a missing boater at Hamilton Lake in Steuben County Sunday. Indiana DNR reports an 18-year-old passenger entered the water around 12:00 a.m. and was not seen again.

At 8:14 a.m., Steuben County Communications was contacted and advised that the 18-year-old passenger was missing.

Indiana conservation officers are investigating the incident and other emergency personnel have responded to assist with the search. Responders have been searching the lake in the area the boater was last seen utilizing SONAR, aircraft, divers, and search and rescue dogs.

Indiana Conservation Officers have been assisted by multiple agencies, including the Hamilton Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, and the Indiana State Police, which provided a helicopter.