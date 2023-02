FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A crash involving multiple vehicles forced the closure of the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and Maumee Avenue Tuesday morning.

The crash took place at around 8:30 a.m. and it’s unclear how many people were involved and the extent of their injuries.

One of the vehicles went through a fence and ended up in the Concordia Lutheran Cemetery.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.