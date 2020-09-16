3 dead, several hospitalized in 7-vehicle crash that left northbound I-69 in DeKalb County closed for five hours

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Three people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash that shut down northbound traffic on I-69 in northern DeKalb County for five hours Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. at the 332 milemarker, three miles north of the Auburn exit and just south of the U.S. 6 interchange. Two semi trailers and five vehicles were involved in the crash.

Rescue crews from Auburn & Waterloo Fire Departments had to extricate two critically injured passengers from a GMC Acadia SUV, the release said. All five occupants of that vehicle were either flown or transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

Indiana State Police report that the two adult passengers that were extricated died at the hospital. The other three passengers of the GMC Acadia suffered minor injuries.

Officers report that a man driving a Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene by the DeKalb County Coroner.

Investigators believe a semi, driven by James Crager, 70, of Angola, that was pulling hay bales was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to slow down for traffic that was slowed in the construction area near mile marker 334.

The first vehicle the semi crashed into was the GMC Acadia SUV that two of the passengers who died were in. The vehicle was forced off the road down into the right side ditch, the release said.

The second vehicle was a Ford Escape. ISP reports that the vehicle was pushed into the right shoulder during the crash.

The third vehicle that was struck got caught up under the semi and hit another semi in front of it, state police said.

Two other drivers were able to swerve off the road to avoid a direct hit, however, ISP reports that both drivers sustained minor damages to the vehicles with no injuries.

All northbound lanes were closed for five hours. Traffic was diverted onto S.R. 8. State police expect the highway to be closed for several hours.

Several vehicles crashed on Interstate 69 on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

“Crash investigations of this nature involve extensive investigation and often take a great deal of time to secure all the evidence and facts surrounding the causal factors and circumstances,” the release said.