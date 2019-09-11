Multi-county pursuit ends with vehicle crashed into woods

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A multi-county police pursuit ended with a vehicle crashed off the road into a wooded ditch early Wednesday morning.

Police officials said the incident started in Fort Wayne near Oxford Street and Weisser Park around 12:45 a.m.

An officer with the Fort Wayne Police Department found a vehicle there that had been reported stolen. When the officer tried to stop the vehicle, the driver took off.

The vehicle eventually turned onto U.S. 27 and headed south. The driver continued all the way into Adams County until Adams County Sheriff’s deputies were able to use stop sticks to flatten the car’s tires.

Shortly after that, the car went off the road and into a wooded area in a ditch just south of 850 N, near Decatur.

After the crash, police said the man driving got out and ran into the woods on foot and hid from officers.

An Adams County K-9 unit responded and quickly tracked the man down. Police officials said he fought officers while being arrested, but they eventually took him into custody without anyone being injured.

A woman was also in the car when it crashed. She was not injured either.

Police took both the man and woman back to Fort Wayne where detectives were conducting interviews to determine what charges would be appropriate.

The pursuit involved officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Department, and Decatur Police Department.

The incident is under investigation.