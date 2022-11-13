FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two cars were involved in a crash at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Lafayette Street after a short police pursuit Sunday night.

One vehicle, reported stolen, refused to stop after a detective attempted to pull the car over. Police say the chase only lasted a few minutes before the vehicle collided with another in the intersection.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Currently, the northbound lane on Lafayette Street is still open, but all other lanes are closed.