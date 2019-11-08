Multi-car crash closes intersection of Maplecrest and Trier

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A multiple-car crash closed the intersection of Maplecrest and Trier Roads Thursday evening.

Dispatchers say the crash occurred around 7:00 p.m. just south of the intersection. The crash was initially called out as a property damage incident.

All lanes near the intersection were reportedly closed by police around 7:00 p.m. Dispatchers said at least three vehicles were involved, and at least one person was injured in the crash.

The scene was being cleared around 8:30 p.m.