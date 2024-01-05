FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In a Zoom call from New York City, Rebekah Hubley said she had seen some progress but continued to move “heaven and earth” to bring media attention to the bureaucratic tie-up that keeps her adopted son, Jonas, from being granted full citizenship and living under the threat of deportation.

“I shouldn’t have to drive to New York City to incite a media blitz to get citizenship for my son but if this is what it’s going to take, then I’ll do it,” she told WANE 15 Friday.

The original deportation date of January 2 was paused when U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reopened the case.

Now, Hubley said her fear was Jonas will turn 18 years old on Jan. 14 before the snafu is resolved.

Hubley was told by her immigration attorney the delay would require a five-year naturalization process for Jonas, who is blind, autistic, and nonverbal.

Friday, Hubley said USCIS had approved one form that appeared to be the last, but then was told an additional, previously unknown medical form was required.

“It doesn’t matter that the one form got approved because without the other form, we are still in the same boat: without citizenship.”

She said her husband spent Friday pressing doctors to expedite lab work and gathering bodily-fluid samples, which agitated Jonas.

My husband has been “hit, kicked, scratched, beat up, and had his glasses knocked off his face” Rebekah recounted.

She hoped the lab work results would be available Monday to overnight to federal officials by Tuesday.

Hubley was in New York City at a friend’s timeshare to knock on the doors of national media outlets. She thought the public campaign was working to keep Jonas’ case a priority for USCIS.

“The reason they’re pushing so hard is that someone in the White House is involved,” she said. “We have not been told who, but someone from the White House has gotten involved, and they’re tired of all the media pressure.”

WANE 15 asked a White House press official about Hubley’s case on December 29 and was told they would get back to WANE 15 “if we are able to find someone who can address this.”

WANE 15 has yet to hear back.

Both Indiana Rep. Jim Banks and Sen. Todd Young have said their offices have pressed the case for Jonas but privacy regulations restrict them from further comment.

Hubley’s attorney suggested when this was over, she should testify on Capitol Hill.

“She said this can never happen to another child or another family again like this. So his voice will be heard and it will be heard at the highest level.”