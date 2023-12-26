FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Since the early 1970s, Jim Martin has been known at the Bluffton Street Fair and the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair as the “Mouse Man.”

He died suddenly at his home in Portage, IN, in October at the age of 73.

On Tuesday, a week after announcing they would retire from the Mouse Game, the family behind the fall festival tradition offered more details about their decision to WANE 15.

“He was the guy with the biggest heart,” said his brother-in-law Andy Kuta, whose sister, Jean, married Jim in 1986 and often made the festival circuit with him.

“The guy never changed,” said Andy. “Many people, even if they didn’t win, he would let them just pick out a toy. Because it’s not always about the money. It’s about just having fun and that’s exactly what he was all about.”

As the cost of prizes and mouse food went up, Jim tried one time to raise the price from a quarter to 50 cents.

After a week, he moved it back to keep customers happy.

Jean has been overwhelmed with memories from happy customers since she made the original announcement on Facebook.

“We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for recognizing the game itself, Jim, and everybody that’s ever worked the game. We love you guys.”

Jean and Andy plan to visit Bluffton and Auburn in 2024 without the game but just to say hello to the friends they have made.

A family member has purchased the game but remained undecided on what to do with it.

“That’s up in the air,” said Andy.

An explanation of the game can be found here.