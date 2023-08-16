DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A motorcyclist suffered a broken leg after being struck by a car in DeKalb County early Wednesday morning.

The crash took place at around 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 327 and State Road 205 according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Police determined that a 2021 Indian Scout driven by Zechariah M. Kleeman of Garret was heading south on SR 327 and as he entered the intersection with SR 205 his motorcycle was hit by a Buick Lacrosse driving by Kevin M. Martz of Churubusco. Police say Martz failed to yield the right of way.

Kleeman was taken to a hospital for treatment.