Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash on Wayne Trace

Fort Wayne police hold the scene of a motorcycle crash near Wayne Trace and Summer Street on Monday, July 8, 2019. One man was seriously hurt.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was seriously hurt early Monday morning after crashing his motorcycle.

Fort Wayne police and medics responded to the area of Wayne Trace and Summer Street around 1:30 a.m.

Police at the scene said the rider was heading east on Wayne Trace when he lost control and crashed near Summer Street.

It’s not clear what caused him to crash, but police said it did not appear that any other vehicles were involved.

Wayne Trace was temporarily shut down while police investigated the crash.