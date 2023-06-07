MARION, Ind. (WANE) The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Tuesday in Marion.

Details are limited, but a news release indicates the crash happened in the 3300 block of Central Avenue just after 10 p.m. Crews arrived to find a man dead who appeared to have been riding a Harley-Davidson and a Dodge minivan.

The woman driving the minivan consented to a blood draw which is a requirement of fatal accidents.

No other information was provided and the name of the motorcyclist has not been released.