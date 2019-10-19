Motorcyclist injured after crash with pick-up truck in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with numerous injuries after he crashed into a pick-up truck in Whitley County on Friday night.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department says both vehicles were traveling eastbound on State Road 205 west of County Road 500 West around 9:10 p.m. Friday, when the motorcycle struck the back of the truck’s hay wagon.

The 53-year-old motorcyclist of Marion was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered multiple fractures and an internal injury. He was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment. At this time, the extent of his injuries are unknown.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the 2019 Harley Davidson the man was riding was totaled in the crash.

The 63-year-old driver of the pick-up truck, of South Whitley, was not injured in the incident, the department said. The only damage to his truck was a flat tire.

Both drivers have yet to be identified. Deputies say their names have not been released pending notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.