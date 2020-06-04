Motorcyclist dead after crash on U.S. 33, road closed in both directions

Top Stories

by: WANE Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators said a motorcyclist died following a crash on U.S. 33, near the intersection with Felger Road, southeast of Churubusco.

Police responded to the scene just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night on reports of the crash. Officers at the scene tell WANE the motorcycle was attempting to turn into a driveway when it struck a vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle died in the crash. Investigators said they were not wearing a helmet. The occupants of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

As of 11:45 p.m. U.S. 33 is still closed in both directions at the intersection.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss