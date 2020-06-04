Motorcyclist dead after crash on U.S. 33, road closed in both directions

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators said a motorcyclist died following a crash on U.S. 33, near the intersection with Felger Road, southeast of Churubusco.

Police responded to the scene just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night on reports of the crash. Officers at the scene tell WANE the motorcycle was attempting to turn into a driveway when it struck a vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle died in the crash. Investigators said they were not wearing a helmet. The occupants of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

As of 11:45 p.m. U.S. 33 is still closed in both directions at the intersection.