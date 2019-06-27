Motorcyclist killed in crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was pronounced dead after a crash Thursday evening.

Fort Wayne police and medics were called just before 5:20 p.m. to the intersection of Goshen and Butler roads. According to police, passerbys noticed a man lying down between the trees with a motorcycle nearby and called 911. Medics transported the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are not sure what caused the crash and if any other vehicles were involved.

Butler Road was closed from Cedar Ridge Run to Goshen Road in the area.