A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing early Sunday, 2/19/23 in Fort Wayne on Mayfield Place.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries while attempting to flee from police early Sunday morning, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The man crashed near where Woodbine Avenue turns into Mayfield Place at approximately 3:23 a.m., roughly 11 minutes after police responded to a fatal crash across town.

Police tell WANE 15 an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop near Cook Road and Woodbine Avenue, but the man took off.

The man crashed soon after. He was rendered aid on scene and then taken to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by FWPD and its Fatal Accident Crash Team.