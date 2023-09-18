Photo shows a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on State Road 205 after the driver crashed trying to avoid a deer.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A motorcyclist crashed his Harley-Davidson south of Garrett shortly after midnight Monday.

Dustin Ramsey, 43, of Garrett was heading southwest in the 5800 block of SR 205 when he tried to avoid hitting a deer in the road. In attempting to do so, he lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

Ramsey struck his head on the pavement. He was not wearing a helmet. Medics took him to a hospital for treatment.