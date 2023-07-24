LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Friday, a motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital after an SUV crossed into the driver’s path.

The rider of the motorcycle, Jason Webb, 47, was heading southbound on State Road 9 when a grey SUV from the opposite direction turned westbound cutting across the motorcyclist’s path said witnesses on the scene. Webb attempted to stop the motorcycle, but witnesses at the scene say the rider rolled multiple times, before coming to a stop in the middle of the road.

Webb was transported by helicopter with a possible skull fracture to Parkview Regional Medical Center.

The press release did not indicate if the driver of the SUV was injured, or any further information on the accident.