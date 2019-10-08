Motorcyclist dies following crash near Covington Plaza

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcycle rider was killed Monday night in a crash with a vehicle near Covington Plaza, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department. Police said they responded to the 6400 block of W. Jefferson Blvd in reference to a crash around 9:35 p.m.

According to FWPD, witnesses told them the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. When officers arrived, they found the driver of the motorcycle lying in the middle of the intersection.

Paramedics pronounced him dead.

Preliminary information showed the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Jefferson Blvd. at a high rate of speed prior to the crash. The driver was going eastbound on Jefferson Blvd. attempting to turn left into Covington Plaza shopping center, when the collision happened.

FWPD said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the vehicle remained in the area and is said to be cooperating with investigators. He was not injured in the crash.

Westbound Jefferson Blvd. at Covington Road will remain closed to all traffic while authorities conduct their investigation.