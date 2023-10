FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning at a northeast Fort Wayne intersection after a crash involving a motorcycle.

Sometime around 8:30 a.m., a motorcycle crashed near St. Joe Center and Wheelock roads.

It’s unclear how many were involved or if there were any injuries.

A map showed heavy traffic on Wheelock, both north and south of the intersection, until around 9 a.m.