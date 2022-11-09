FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in southwest Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon.

A motorcycle is down after a crash on Bluffton Road at Winchester Road on Nov. 9, 2022.

Police and medics were called to the intersection of Bluffton and Winchester roads at approximately 3:58 p.m. on a report of a crash.

At the scene, a motorcycle was down in the northbound lanes of Bluffton Road. Several police officers were at the scene.

Police told WANE 15 the motorcycle was headed north on Bluffton Road when it ran into the back of a pickup.

Paramedics transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital, and a physician said the person had sustained life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.