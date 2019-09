FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcycle crash occurred on Jefferson Blvd. Friday afternoon, ending with one dead.

Police say the crash occurred around 4:05 p.m. near the intersection of Jefferson Blvd. and Liberty Mills Road. At 4:20 p.m. police said they had not yet begun diverting traffic, though both directions of Jefferson Blvd appeared backed up on traffic maps.

The motorcycle was still down in the street as of 4:45 p.m.

More information was not immediately available.