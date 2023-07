FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A section of Broadway is closed after a motorcycle and car crashed Tuesday.

Broadway is temporarily closed from Lavina Street to Jefferson Boulevard.

Police at the scene confirmed to WANE 15 the crash involved a motorcycle and a white car.

Police said the person on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital. Their condition has not been confirmed. Information on the driver of the car is also unknown.

This story will be updated as we learn more.