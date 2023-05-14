FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo celebrated Mothers with a special brunch.

During Mother’s Day weekend from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday morning mothers and their families were treated to an array of brunch items.

A special ticket was required for this event, separate from a general admission ticket. Despite the rainy weather, the event was held outside in one of the zoo’s pavilions.

Check out the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo’s website for future information on next year’s Mother’s Day brunch.