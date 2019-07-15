Mother, twin daughters killed when semi slams into stopped traffic on I-465; driver arrested

An Indianapolis mother and her twin 18-month-old daughters were killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 465 on the north side of the city. Police said a semi was speeding when it ran into the back of a line of cars stopped in traffic.

The crash happened around noon Sunday in the eastbound lanes of I-465 near Keystone Avenue.

A crash on Interstate 465 near Keystone Avenue in Indianapolis killed three people on Sunday, July 15, 2019. (Indiana State Police)

Indiana State Police said in a news release that emergency responders arrived to find an adult and two children unresponsive and all three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Seven other people were taken to area hospitals, including one in “very critical” condition, police said.

State police said a preliminary investigation found a semi-tractor trailer driven by 57-year-old Bruce Pollard of Sturgeon, Michigan, was eastbound on I-465 and ran into the back of a line of cars who were backed-up traffic. The traffic in the area was slowed due to construction.

The three killed – 29-year-old Alanna N. Koons of Indianapolis and her twin 18-month-old daughters, June and Ruby Koons – were in the first vehicle struck. Five other vehicles were struck, as well.

Pollard was arrested in preliminary charges of reckless homicide and five counts of criminal recklessness causing injury. State police said he was driving “well above” the posted speed limit at the time of the collision.

The interstate was closed while police investigated.