Mother shares story of son’s fatal fentanyl overdose to reignite opioid conversation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The COVID-19 pandemic has taken center stage for over a year now, but other national problems still persist, such as the opioid crisis. A Fort Wayne mother is sharing the story of her son’s recent death to enlighten the community on the ongoing war against recreational prescription drug use.

37-year-old Matthew Parish had struggled with addiction for almost two decades. He fatally overdosed on fentanyl on January 16, 2021.

“I just wish it wouldn’t have happened,” said mother Debbie Parish. “I just don’t want any mother to have to go through this. I just want to get the word out that they need to somehow get a hold on this fentanyl. It’s an epidemic. It’s just rampant all across the United States.”

Debbie had walked downstairs in her home that morning to where Matthew and his young son were sleeping.

“I found Matthew collapsed on the floor and I knew he was gone,” she said. “From that point, it was just like a fog. I just couldn’t believe it.”

She and her daughter Heather Parish are now speaking out on recreational prescription drug use.

“The scary thing about fentanyl is that it can be laced into so many things that people don’t realize what they’re taking, and it takes such a small amount to kill you and cause immediate death,” Heather explained. “No drug is safe unless it is delivered from your doctor with a prescription.”

The Parish family has teamed up with the men behind Bare Knuckle Recovery, Nate Moellering and Tommy Streeter. The brand allows them to share “experiences and advice to recovering addicts all over the world.” These two addiction recovery experts also both work for Fort Wayne Recovery, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility.

“Fentanyl is just about as easy to access as any drug you can imagine right now,” he said. “It’s literally everywhere. If someone’s using a prescription drug off the street, it’s likely full of fentanyl.”

Streeter said the two of them can empathize deeply with what the Parish family is going through.

“It definitely hits close to home,” he said. “Nate and I have both overdosed on fentanyl before. My mom and dad have found me overdosed on fentanyl in a basement before. It’s something we absolutely relate to and we really care about the people and the families that are struggling with this and that’s why we do what we do now.”

There are countless more important conversations that need to be had.

“I just encourage all parents to talk to their kids early and don’t candy coat the conversation,” said Heather Parish. “Be transparent and honest about the consequences of recreational drug use.”

Fort Wayne Police Department Captain of Vice and Narcotics Kevin Hunter said the opioid problem didn’t get any better during the COVID pandemic. In 2020, Fort Wayne set a new record for non-fatal overdoses with 1,243. It also set a record for overdosed deaths with 145.