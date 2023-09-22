FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A mother charged in the 2021 homicide of her 15-month-old daughter was sentenced Friday to three decades behind bars.

A judge in Allen Superior Court sentenced 43-year-old Angela M. Brown to 30 years in prison for neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

On Oct. 14, 2021, Savannah Rose Brown stopped breathing on the floor next to the bed while watching cartoons.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 8300 block of Newfield Drive on October 14 where they found the toddler unresponsive. She was taken to a hospital shortly after 3 p.m. and was pronounced dead over an hour later, according to the Allen County Coroner.

At the hospital, her mother tested positive for fentanyl and norfentanyl, the same drug the coroner said caused her daughter’s death. The investigation reportedly led to evidence that Brown was both selling drugs and consuming them.

In fact, when Savannah was born, she spent the first three weeks of her life in a hospital’s neonatal care unit because she was born with drug dependency. According to court documents, the umbilical cord tested positive for oxycodone. Brown left the hospital with Savannah weeks after her birth, against medical advice to stay longer.

The toddler’s death 15 months later was ruled a homicide in June 2022.

Brown pleaded guilty last month to one count of neglect of a dependent as part of a deal that would put her away between 25 and 30 years.