Mother finds motivation to finish Drug Court

The Allen County Superior Court hosted a graduation ceremony for its 47th class of Drug Court participants Monday. Drug Courts provide a sentencing alternative of treatment combined with supervision for people living with serious substance use. Drug Courts can serve as an alternative to serving time in prison.

This graduating class was made up of 31 individuals who have completed about 3,095 collective hours of treatment including counseling, life skills development, therapy, parenting classes, and relapse prevention.

Collectively the graduating class has 426 months of sobriety between them. Each graduate has individually has been in the program for approximately 16 months.

The youngest graduate was 19 years old, and the oldest was 53. One of the graduates in this class was Suzanne Macon, a mother of two. She said that Drug Court saved her life.

“They’ve taught me that my mistakes are not who I am. They’re what I did and you can get past that, you can move on and you can change your life. That’s what this program helped me do and I’m really grateful for it,” Macon said.

Macon’s children are 12 years old and 15 years old. She said they went through a lot for her, and are very proud of her today. She found motivation to get better for them, and now that she has, she has a happiness she’ll never lose.

“Addiction is a very hard thing to go through and people don’t realize you’re the one in prison, and you’re the only one who can do anything about it. So when you get that chance, help, and support, and you turn your life around, life becomes so good and that happiness is motivation in itself,” Macon said.