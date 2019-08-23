Motel damaged in hit-and-run

An FWPD officer examines the damage caused to the Travel Inn on West Coliseum after a vehicle crashed into an overhang support beam on Friday, August 23, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne motel sustained damage to its entryway and overhang early Friday morning after a car crashed into it.

Police responded to the Travel Inn, 2712 W. Coliseum Blvd., around 1 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls.

When they arrived, they found part of the overhang in front of the lobby collapsed to the ground, but no vehicle was there.

Officers at the scene said a vehicle drove through the overhang, hit one of the support beams holding it up, and took off before anyone at the motel saw what happened.

One guest staying on the second floor of the building said he felt the building shake and was woken up by the collision.

Police were working with motel management to access security video. They hope cameras captured images of the suspect vehicle that could help them find the person or people responsible.

The Allen County Building Department responded to the building within an hour of when the incident happened. An inspector was examining the damage caused by the crash to determine what steps would need to be taken to make the entryway safe again.

No injuries were reported.