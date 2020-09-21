Most frequent struggles concerning virtual learning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Schools have been back in session for several weeks now and teachers and families alike are still adjusting to remote learning.

Among the common struggles expressed by parents are technology troubles, maintaining kids’ attention spans, and less access to teachers than desirable considering the trying circumstances.

Some parents are saying virtual learning isn’t ideal for lower-income students with poor or no technology in the home or for students with special needs.

Megan Nesbitt has a son with ADHD in fifth grade at Franke Elementary School. She explained that keeping up with various technology and a distant teacher at the same time is difficult for him.

“It’s almost like too much stimulation and you can see his little brain trying to figure out, ‘how do I do all of this at once mom. I don’t understand,'” she said. “He needs the process slowed down more.”

Fort Wayne Community schools has moved her son to four different teachers so far this year as they try to find the best situation for him.

“When is it going to stop?” Nesbitt asked. “How many teachers does he have to go through before he stays in one classroom for the rest of the semester. The tears go as a parent because I’m just like I feel like I’m failing.”

She hopes to get him into a traditional classroom next semester since FWCS is not allowing switching between in-person and remote learning mid-semester.

At Whitley County Consolidated Schools, Superintendent Dr. Patricia O’Connor said they’ve had to send out more than 100 hot spots to students with poor internet connection.

“Getting those out to all of the families and getting everyone all connected and getting through all those barriers, those have been the challenges,” she said.

O’Connor went on to say that she feels overall, though, her district is fairing well given the circumstances.

At Canterbury School, Assistant Head of School Ben Ottenweller said student engagement has been their biggest difficulty with remote learning. He said they’ve been finding success though maintaining high attentiveness.

“You have to constantly check in with your students,” he said. “That’s the thing. You always have to turn around to that camera and say, ‘Hi, how’re you doing Nicole? Good? Okay.’ And then she’ll talk through her camera to you herself.”

He said foreign language class exercises that require fluid back and forth conversation between teacher and remote student also gets tricky, but they have purchased technology that makes everyone involved more audible.

Another common complaint from parents is that some teachers are marking their kids tardy or absent when they are present logged into class and in front of the screen, but technology difficulties either hold the student up or don’t show them as present.