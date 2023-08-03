MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WANE) – Three addiction treatment centers in Indiana are reportedly shutting their doors following multiple recent patient deaths that led to the centers’ licenses being revoked, and the company responded Thursday saying they “believe more will die” due to this decision.

It was announced July 27 that Indiana’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction revoked the license for Praxis Landmark Recovery in Mishawaka and its sister facilities in Bluffton and Carmel.

A representative of the facility sent a statement Thursday to WANE 15:

“Landmark Recovery has been forced by Indiana DMHA to shut down three facilities in Indiana. They will close today, August 3. This means that 400 per month of the most vulnerable citizens who rely on Medicaid to access treatment for life threatening addiction will not be able to access care. An average of 4 individuals with addiction die per day in IN. We believe that more will die as a result of this decision to shut down over half of the Medicaid treatment beds in the state. We are doing everything in our power to fight the untrue narratives that have been shared about our facility and we are appealing the decision by DMHA this week.” Landmark Recovery

It was previously reported each facility had 21 days, or until Aug. 17, to transfer or discharge current patients to adequate levels of treatment. We’re working to get clarification and learn more.