More than 4,000 lose power on Fort Wayne’s southeast side

by: WANE Staff Reports

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Thousands were without power on Fort Wayne’s southeast side on Sunday.

According to an I&M Power outage map, 4, 250 customers lost power in an area from Rudisill Plaza to Continental Park on E. Paulding Road and S. Calhoun Street to Lakeside Drive.

The utility said Sunday afternoon it was working to restore power.

