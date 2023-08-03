FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Designs have been submitted to the Allen County Plan Commission this week for a new apartment complex, The Commons at Wood Creek, on nearly 12 acres at East Dupont Road and North Clinton Street.

The apartments proposed by Homestead Development, a Columbus, Ohio-based firm, are on land zoned for a commercial center (SC).

According to graphics submitted with the proposal, the apartments will be 3-stories and Homestead is requesting a waiver to build up to 45 feet in height.

The Commons at Wood Creek on 11.9 acres.

A map included in the proposal shows another development just to the west on Bent Creek Boulevard and Oak Crossing.

According to the proposal, Homestead will offer “additional diversified housing options for area residents while providing further support to the surrounding commercial corridor and employment centers. The proposed infill development will have walk-ability to (future) retail establishments to the west, utilize existing infrastructure and incorporate green space along with natural site features.”

