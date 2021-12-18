More than 1,500 veterans honored at Lindenwood with wreath-laying ceremony

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Volunteers gathered Saturday at Lindenwood Cemetery to place wreaths on more than 1,500 headstones of fallen service members laid to rest.

The cemetery, an official Wreaths Across America (WAA) location, hosted a wreath-laying ceremony, joining more than 3,000 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day.

Coordinated and led by local volunteers, groups have raised funds throughout the year to sponsor the event.

The annual event seeks to further the WAA mission of Remember, Honor, Teach, ensuring that the memory of those who served our country endures.

Participating groups include Fort Wayne Civil Air Patrol, Sons of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Revolution, McMahon Tire employees, Mission BBQ employees, veterans, active service members and families.

The video shows Arlington National Cemetery welcoming about 40,000 volunteers to participate in WAA.

More than 150,000 wreaths were set to be placed at the United States’ largest military cemetery in Virginia, an effort to individually recognize those who served and many who made the ultimate sacrifice. Volunteers streamed into the cemetery and quickly dotted the sea of white headstones with holiday wreaths.