ALLEN, COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Monday evening the Board of Fire Trustees of the West Central Fire District held their second public meeting within a week. Last week, discussion about a new locations concerned many residents of the Aboite and Lake Townships.

On the agenda for Monday’s meeting, the board discuss the 2024 budget, the Arcola fire station lease agreement, and discuss a resolution for policy and procedures for public hearings.

WANE 15 spoke to leaders of Aboite and Lake Townships ahead of the meeting Monday, where leaders have had disagreements on whether to keep a current fire station, find a different location, or to build a new one on Bass Road.

“This is a very important district that will serve both Aboite and Lake township residents in a manner that they never have seen before if we can get it right,” said fire Chief David Guadnola.”Getting it right means using the resources you have not saddling the tax payers with additional expenses let’s get this thing set up get it running but lets not put the cart before the horse there might be a better location to build a new fire station rather than immediately off bass road by the railroad tracks.”

“The facilities that we have, have been great for part time volunteer departments but they don’t meet the needs for full-time staff on 24 hour shifts,” said Aboite Township Trustee Chris Perez.

During the meeting, board members said that Aboite and Lake Townships need to have their own meeting and come up with a plan on a new location so that they can present that to the board before the 2024 budget is due on August 19.

The public had time for comment at the end of the meeting and frustrations were still running high.