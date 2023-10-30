FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, City of Fort Wayne officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the start of construction of More Brewing Company, which will add a new brewery to Fort Wayne near downtown.

The ceremony comes nearly 15 months after city officials first announced More Brewing Company would be adding a Fort Wayne location at the corner of Calhoun and Fourth streets.

The project will cost roughly $6 million, and the brewery will feature two stories with a riverfront patio and terrace.

“More Brewing is a significant addition to the tremendous momentum and investments we’re experiencing along our riverfront,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry in a press release.

Rendering of More Brewing Company’s Fort Wayne location (Photo provided by City of Fort Wayne)

The brewery marks the first project to be constructed at North River, a 29-acre area just north of downtown Fort Wayne that the city purchased in 2017.

“Having More Brewing as the first public-private partnership on the North River site is an outstanding win for our community and region.” Mayor Henry said. “Residents and visitors will have another unique amenity to enjoy as we continue to work to be the best ‘live, work and play’ city in the country.”

Ross Davis, director of operations at More Brewing Company, said Fort Wayne offered lots of growth potential, and he believes working with the City of Fort Wayne will be beneficial for both parties.

“We want to grow, and as this city grows, I think we will help them and they will help us,” Davis said.

Once the brewery opens, Davis said customers will have plenty of options to choose from, including IPAs, lagers and barrel-aged beers.

The project is expected to be completed around the first quarter of 2025.