FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three days after a car crashed into a moped at a north Fort Wayne intersection, the rider of the moped died, the Allen County Coroner announced.

The coroner identified the man as 58-year-old Wilbur Combs from Fort Wayne.

According to the release from the coroner, the crash happened Oct. 4 at the intersection of West Washington Center Road and Oregon Drive. Combs was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead on Oct. 7.

The coroner determined the man’s cause of death was blunt force trauma from the crash, and ruled the manner of death an accident.

No other details about the crash have been released, and it’s still being investigated.