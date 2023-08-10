FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a crash involving a moped driver on the city’s north side. It happened around 1:50 Thursday morning.

Police responded to the Five Points roundabout, near Goshen Avenue and Sherman Boulevard, on a report of a crash. Police said the man was traveling east on Goshen.

The driver lost control at the roundabout and crashed, according to police. Medics transported the driver to a hospital in serious condition. He was later downgraded to critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.