MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Shop local every Sunday through September at the Monroeville Farmers Market.

The market will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 110 S Main Street on 101, just north of Monroeville Rd at the gazebo. Various vendors will be in attendance with in-season produce, local honey, baked goods, home decor and more. There will also be a craft station in the gazebo.

Check out the Monroeville Farmers Market Facebook page for updates throughout the season.