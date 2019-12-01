Money dropbox stolen from LaOtto Volunteer Fire Department

LAOTTO, Ind. (WANE) — The LaOtto Volunteer Fire Department is asking the public for help after their money dropbox was stolen over the weekend.

The department said the locked dropbox where money from sales for live Christmas trees, a large fundraiser for the department, was stolen Nov. 30 sometime after 6:30 p.m.

According to the department, the money raised is used to buy equipment to serve citizens, and run day to day operations for the volunteer fire department.

Authorities have been notified, the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaOtto Volunteer Fire Department at 260-897-2286 or the Noble County Sheriff’s Department at 260-636-2182.