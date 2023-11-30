FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two new welcoming safe spaces are providing grieving mothers a place to speak about loss. Mission: Motherhood, a nonprofit has partnered with two local mothers who have experienced loss themselves. ‘Monday 4 Mamas’ meets every Monday at two different locations, Redwood Inn and Icing for Izaac. The owners of both businesses spoke with WANE 15 about their journey with loss and the space they have created for grieving moms’ in the community.

Melissa Earls the owner of Redwood Inn and Grayce Holloway the owner of Icing for Izaac both have experienced child loss. Earls lost her 14-year-old son Mathew in an accident in 2021 and Holloway was pregnant with twins when she lost one early in pregnancy. Both found it hard to grieve properly.

“When you lose a child it’s not a bigger loss than someone else’s it’s just a different loss, it’s a different hurt it’s a different pain,” said Earls. “I could talk to my kids about losing their brother but I can’t relate in that way.”

Times and locations for support group sessions.

The meet-ups are a warm welcoming space that has popcorn, snacks, water, and coffee. You sit at tables and normally a mom leads the conversation and opens up the floor to anyone who wishes to join in. Leaders with the group encourage any mother who has experienced loss but to come when they are ready.

“You don’t have to come and talk you can come and listen some days it’s even hard for me and Melissa to talk even with us being the face of it,” Holloway said.

At the Redwood Inn location, there is a garden wall for mothers who wish to bring in a photo of their child to hang on the wall.

The president and founder of Mission: Motherhood says that nothing like this support group has been created in the area until now.

“I feel like it is such a beautiful space that has been created for mothers’ in the community and hopeful it grows from there,” said Jennifer Norris-Hale.

More information and details about ‘Monday 4 Mamas’ can be found on their Facebook. Or email them with any questions, mondays4mamas@gmail.com