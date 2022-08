FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a reported stabbing at the intersection of S Harrison Street and Fairfax Avenue around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Police said one person was stabbed after an altercation took place on a bicycle.

The victim is currently in critical care.

Police said they have apprehended the suspect and are currently questioning that person.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as the situation unfolds.