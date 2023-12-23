WAYNEDALE, FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a large structure fire that broke out overnight in a mobile home community in Waynedale. Fort Wayne Dispatch confirms the fire happened in the 7500 block of Bluffton Road.

Map showing the area of the 7500 blk. of Bluffton Road in Waynedale, Fort Wayne

A witness at the scene told WANE 15 they watched the trailer involved burn almost completely away as crews battled the fire. Information is currently limited. It remains unclear whether or not anybody was injured.

This is a developing story; it will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.