FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Even when it was a dirt road in the 1820s, one of the central and most well known streets in Fort Wayne has always been known as Calhoun Street.

The MLK Club, Inc. is looking to change that and re-write Fort Wayne’s future. They want it changed to “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.”

On its website about the effort, the MLK Club outlines reasons why they want to see a change happen, which is largely based off of who John Calhoun was and what he represented.

A flyer for the movement notes that Calhoun was a proud slave owner who spoke on it in Washington as a “positive,” and notes differences between him and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“I feel like a big part of it is people need to know the story because we’re not just doing this because we’re some crazy activists that are trying to erase history. We’re doing this because it represents something beautiful in this community,” Chris Lahr said.

A flyer from the MLK Club, Inc.

Lahr joined the MLK Club when he moved to Fort Wayne three years ago. He heard about the movement and immediately joined.

He’s in charge of keeping track of and organizing their efforts with the petitions. He split Calhoun Street into 29 sections.

Lahr says that they’ve been able to connect with just under half of the the street’s land owners.

Of that half, Lahr said that 65% have signed the petition in favor of a name change. At the same time, they’ve had discussions to learn why people who say no oppose a switch.

Lahr said most people they talk to have no clue who John Calhoun was, but at the same time say they’ve lived or worked on Calhoun all of their lives and don’t want to see history erased.

“We want to make it clear that we’re not about erasing history,” Lahr said. “What we want to do is tell the story. We don’t want to erase history. We want Calhoun signs in the museum downtown with pictures of people, the residents, saying ‘Hey, we changed the name for a reason,’ because we’re changing the narrative. Not changing history, but changing the narrative of the future that now where a place that Fort Wayne is for everybody – rich, poor, white, Black – everyone’s invited to the table here in Fort Wayne, and the name of Martin Luther King is representative of that reality.”

According to Lahr, other reasons people say “no” either includes those who don’t want to deal with changing their address, or people who see Calhoun Street as a line that used to divide the city and a change to MLK would sharpen that divide.

“We want to change it to somebody who is inclusive of everybody and that erases the dividing lines between zip code and race and economic,” Lahr added.

He said the MLK Club is working on securing grants and other fundraising efforts to help with a potential switch. The money would go toward things like businesses that have to change signage that includes their address.

Lahr noted that Calhoun Street is now very diverse. Whether it’s on the south end which is more residential, or on the north end downtown where there are tons of local restaurants and shops.

“Having a Martin Luther King Boulevard really represents the disabling of a dividing line that doesn’t need to be there,” he said.

While Lahr admits that they’ve had trouble tracking down owners of abandoned properties or landlords who are located out of state — and even though some immediately say “no” when they mention MLK — he believes they can get to that 60% threshold of signatures.

“We’re going to keep going,” Lahr said.

According to Mayor Tom Henry’s office, the change can officially happen if the group secures signed petitions from 60% of the landowners and submits a formal request to the city citing its reasons. Then the initiative would go before the City Plan Commission. If approved, it would also have to be approved by the mayor.

The group presented the idea to Mayor Tom Henry back in 2021.

Back then, the MLK Club’s communications director told WANE 15 that Mayor Henry supports the change, but the mayor has not commented publicly whether or not he would support a change.

WANE 15 checked in with the mayor’s spokesman, John Perlich, on Tuesday, but was told the mayor is currently traveling.

He added this statement:

“We’re honored and grateful that our community currently honors Dr. King’s legacy through the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge coming into our downtown. Soon, we’ll have the Pillars of Hope monument near the USF downtown campus in Dr. King’s honor as well.”

Although an official change can only come from petitions signed by the landowners on Calhoun, the MLK Club also started a change.org petition to try and show a growing desire for the name to be changed.

Ultimately, Lahr believes the right thing to do is to remove the Calhoun name and make a change he believes is for “good.”

“To ignore it is to still allow white supremacy to still be embedded in our culture, and for us to recognize it, recognize for what it is and say ‘You know what? We want a new narrative,’” Lahr said. “This is an opportunity for all of us to make a change and make a statement to the world that we’re making changes in Fort Wayne for the good of all humanity.”