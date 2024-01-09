FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 78th annual Mizpah Shrine Circus is coming to Fort Wayne at the end of January.

Tickets are now on sale for this showstopping circus at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The dates and times are as follows…

Friday, January 26th – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 27th – 10:00 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 28th – 2:00 p.m.

According to a release, some of the acts include White and Gold Tigers; Mongolian Strong Man, Tulga; Horsemanship by Erika Zerbini; Tarzan Zerbini Elephants; the Wheel of Death; The Flying Trapeze and Here Comes the Clowns.

In addition to the circus, there are pony and elephant rides, attendees can see the animals up close before and after the performance.

Click here to purchase tickets online or at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office at 4000 Parnell Ave. Ticket prices range from $16 – $25.