Missing Syracuse teen to be featured on Discovery Plus show

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WANE) — Investigation Discovery is doing its part to tell the story of a missing Syracuse teen.

The season 3 premiere of “In Pursuit with John Walsh” will feature a segment on Aaliyah Ramirez airing Wednesday at 10/9 CST and streaming on Discovery Plus.

It has been more than three months since Aaliyah was last seen. She is described as a 14-year-old white female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 138 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, gray and white sweatpants, and a purple Nike backpack.

Aaliyah was last seen walking to her bus stop on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 8:01 am. She is believed to be in danger. Authorities suspect she could be be in Marion, Indiana, or Palm Beach County, Florida, where she has family.

Katie Reynolds, a friend and dance mentor alongside Aaliyah, helps manage a Facebook Group and Instagram in hopes it will help find her. Friends and family have used the hashtag #FindAaliyahRamirez on social media platforms to share her story.

“If you keep sharing it will keep on blowing up and her face will be known, she will be found, someone will witness her, ” Katie said. “That’s what I keep holding my faith on is that she will be found and other people care just as much as I do.”

If you have any information on Aaliyah Ramirez, contact the Syracuse Police Department at 574-267-5667 or 911.