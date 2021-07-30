Missing Steuben County man found dead in garage; death ruled homicide

FREEMONT TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WANE) — A Steuben County man, who was missing for about five days, was found dead on Wednesday in the garage of a house that caught on fire earlier in the week. The death was ruled a homicide on Friday.

Steuben County Police say Daniel Sheets, 36, of Fremont was reported missing last Friday, July 23. According to the missing persons report, Sheets had not been heard from and was not answering his cell phone.

Daniel Sheets

The report says Sheets was last seen at a house in Fremont Township that was involved in a fire on Saturday, July 24. During the investigation, police found a dead victim in the garage area of the house. However, police say the garage had not been affected by the fire.

An autopsy, conducted on Friday, revealed the victim was Sheets. Police say the house fire neither caused nor contributed to Sheets’ death, which has been ruled a homicide.

Steven Restemayer, 30, of Coldwater, Michigan, was found in a camper adjacent to the house where Sheets was found. He caught police attention because his two dogs had to be removed from the camper.

Steven Restemayer

Restemayer was taken into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear on a charge of carrying a handgun without a license and booked into the Steuben County Jail, according to police.

Restemayer is considered a person of interest in the death investigation.