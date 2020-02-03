Missing Persons Day recognizes those who are missing

Monday was National Missing Persons Day.

A recent report by the FBI shows 85,000 people are currently missing in the United States. According to Indiana State Police, there are at least 37 people missing in Fort Wayne.

On Monday, yellow, blue and green ribbons were places on trees at Headwaters Park to represent those missing.

There are also light blue ones in honor of Kevin Nguyen who went missing December 2018. He was last seen at the downtown bar the Brass Rail.

Their family is in great pain.

“I’m always hurting, always feel like i’m in pain,” Campbell said. “My grandson’s not home. It’s been over 400 days. But this National Missing Persons Day is an amazing day for all of us who have a missing person in our family. I have recognition for those people so somebody will see and hear the emotions and the need to find the people that are missing.

Java Co-Founder Amy Davis says we should all care about this day.

“Well, your loved one could be next,” she said. “I hope that never happens. I certainly hug my kids every day and hope that others do, too. I don’t want other people’s loved ones to be a statistic.”

Indiana State Police and FWPD hope to find the 37 missing persons alive, but say finding them dead is better than never finding them at all.

“We want to bring an end to some of these families,” said FWPD Spokeswoman Sofia Rosales-Scatena. “It’s heartbreaking when someone goes missing, whether it’s because of a mental condition they have, an addiction problem, or because they’ve been abducted. So we want to bring some kind of closure to these families regardless of how that closure might be because it weighs on us as investigators.”

At the start of Monday, Fort Wayne had 38 missing persons, but FWPD reports that during the late afternoon they found one of those people bringing the number to 37.

Monday night, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Bridge will be lit to represent missing people, children and those who are unidentified.