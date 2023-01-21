GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Evansville man was found dead after an Indiana State Police Detective located his car under a bridge along Old US 41 Friday afternoon.

Family members of the missing man, named Brian Colbert, reported him missing to Evansville Police on Dec. 10, according to a release from Indiana State Police. He was last seen at a co-worker’s house in Princeton, Indiana on Dec. 9. Over time, the investigation was turned over to Indiana State Police.

Detective Toni Walden was searching along Old US 41 south of CR 150 South when she saw Colbert’s car, a 2017 Toyota Avalon, at noon on Friday. The car was found under a bridge that no one traveling on the road would have seen. Per the release, a man “matching the description” of Colbert was inside the vehicle.

Colbert’s identity was confirmed on Saturday by Gibson County Coroner Barrett Doyle, and an autopsy was also conducted. Results from the autopsy are still pending.

After investigating, Indiana State Police believe that at some time in the evening of Dec. 9, Colbert was traveling on the road when he drove left of the center, drove off the road, dropped into a ravine and overturned into Pigeon Creek near the bridge. Because of recent rainfall and high-water levels in the creek, the vehicle may have been moved under the bridge, which made it more difficult to be spotted.