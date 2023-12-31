IOWA COUNTY, Wis. (WANE) — An 11-year-old girl who had an Indiana Silver Alert issued for abduction was found safe in Wisconsin Saturday.

In a release on Facebook from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office on December 30, Iowa County Dispatch was informed that a vehicle stopped at a Kwik Trip in Barneveld was involved in an Indiana Silver alert of an 11-year-old girl. While en route to the store officers were informed that the vehicle was traveling in the Township of Dodgville on US Highway 18/151.

Dodgville Police Department officers were then dispatched to assist the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and found the vehicle traveling on US Highway 151. Both Iowa County and Dodgville police then initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, where the 11-year-old was “safely removed” from the vehicle.

Zachary Delozier, 27 of Edgemont, South Dakota, Sara Gaudino, 23 of Rapid City, South Dakota and Isaiah Schryvers, 24 of Rapid City, South Dakota, were taken into custody for issued warrants of Kidnapping of a Minor out of Wells County, Indiana.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office Detective and Wisconsin Department of Justice- DCI Agents.